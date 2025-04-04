Centerra Gold Announces Virtual Annual Meeting and Strategic Developments

The latest update is out from Centerra Gold ( (TSE:CG) ).

On April 3, 2025, Centerra Gold Inc. announced its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 6, 2025, to be held virtually. The company highlighted significant achievements in 2024, including a new agreement with Royal Gold, Inc. for the Mount Milligan Mine, which promises increased payments starting in 2030, and a strategy to maximize the value of its molybdenum business. Additionally, the company is undergoing board renewal, with two new board nominees and the departure of two long-serving directors. These developments are part of Centerra’s ongoing efforts to enhance its strategic operations and governance.

Centerra Gold Inc. operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of gold and copper. The company is known for its operations at the Mount Milligan Mine and its molybdenum business unit assets, including the Thompson Creek Mine and Langeloth Metallurgical Facility.

