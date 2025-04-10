Centerra Gold Announces Q1 2025 Results Release and Annual Shareholders Meeting

Centerra Gold ( (TSE:CG) ) has issued an update.

On April 10, 2025, Centerra Gold announced it will release its first quarter 2025 operating and financial results on May 6, 2025, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on the same day. Additionally, Centerra’s annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for May 6, 2025, to be held in a virtual format. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CG is a Neutral.

Centerra Gold’s stock score reflects a balance of strengths and challenges. While the company demonstrates a solid financial position and strategic project progress, concerns about production challenges and cost pressures at key sites impact the outlook. The technical analysis suggests bearish trends, and valuation metrics offer moderate appeal.

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. The company operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. Centerra also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CGAU.

YTD Price Performance: 6.74%

Average Trading Volume: 927,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.27B

