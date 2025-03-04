Centerra Gold Announces Executive Leadership Change

Centerra Gold ( (TSE:CG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Centerra Gold Inc. announced on March 4, 2025, that David Hendriks will be appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 15, 2025. He will replace Paul Chawrun, who will leave the company on March 31, 2025. David Hendriks brings over 30 years of mining industry experience, having held leadership roles at Calibre Mining and Kinross Gold. His expertise is expected to drive Centerra’s continued success, focusing on operational results, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. The company operates the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. It also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

