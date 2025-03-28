Centenary United Holdings Reports Significant Revenue Decline in 2024

The latest update is out from Centenary United Holdings Limited ( (HK:1959) ).

Centenary United Holdings Limited reported its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a significant decline in revenue and profit. The company’s revenue decreased by approximately RMB376.7 million compared to the previous year, with motor vehicle sales contributing to a major portion of this decline. The gross profit also saw a substantial drop, and the company reported a loss attributable to equity shareholders of approximately RMB89.7 million. These results indicate a challenging year for the company, impacting its financial stability and market positioning.

Centenary United Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the sales of motor vehicles. It operates within the automotive industry, focusing on the distribution and sale of motor vehicles.

