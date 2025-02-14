Centenario Gold Corp. Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Focus on Mexican Projects

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Centenario Gold Corp. ( (TSE:CTG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Centenario Gold Corp. has announced a leadership change with Doug Fulcher taking over as CEO following Alain Charest’s resignation for personal reasons, although Charest will continue to serve in significant roles within the company. This change comes as Centenario seeks to expand its property interests in Mexico, leveraging Charest’s expertise and familiarity with potential projects, which may strengthen the company’s position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Centenario Gold Corp.

Centenario Gold Corp. is a mineral resource exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing high-quality mineral prospects in Mexico, with a focus on the El Eden Gold-Silver Project located in the Cosala Mining District. The company’s exploration efforts have led to the acquisition of mineral rights to the Eden property, which features high-grade epithermal gold-silver vein structures.

YTD Price Performance: 100.0%

Average Trading Volume: 120,963

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

