Centaurus Metals Announces Director’s Interest Change

Centaurus Metals Limited ( (AU:CTM) ) has provided an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Darren Peter Gordon. The change involves the allocation of 1,454,306 unlisted options to Mr. Gordon, following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. This adjustment increases his total holdings to 3,275,307 unlisted options, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management incentives with shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Centaurus Metals Limited stock, see the AU:CTM Stock Forecast page.

More about Centaurus Metals Limited

Centaurus Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with metals, positioning itself in the market as a key player in the extraction and production of valuable minerals.

Average Trading Volume: 610,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$183.8M

