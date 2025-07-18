Centaur Media Sells MiniMBA to Brave Bison for £19 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Centaur Media ( (GB:CAU) ) is now available.

Centaur Media has completed the sale of The Mini Training Company Limited, which includes MiniMBA, to Brave Bison Group for £19 million. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to return capital to shareholders, with details to be announced after consulting with them. Centaur plans to release its interim results for the first half of 2025 on 17 September 2025.

Spark’s Take on GB:CAU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CAU is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by positive corporate events and a stable technical outlook. Financial performance remains a concern due to declining revenues and profitability. Valuation metrics are mixed with a negative P/E ratio but a high dividend yield.

More about Centaur Media

Centaur Media is an international provider of business information, learning, and specialist consultancy services, primarily catering to the marketing and legal professions. The company operates eight marketing brands, including Marketing Week and Creative Review, and offers legal sector information through The Lawyer.

Average Trading Volume: 131,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £47.82M

