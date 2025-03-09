Celsius Resources Secures AU$3.3 Million to Advance Copper-Gold Projects

Celsius Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CLA) ) has provided an update.

Celsius Resources Ltd. has successfully raised AU$3.3 million through a placement supported by new and existing shareholders, and institutional investors across Australia, Asia, and the UK. This capital will be used to support pre-project development for the MCB Project in the Philippines, progress other copper-gold projects, and cover corporate costs and general working capital. The company also secured a US$76.4 million bridging loan facility for its affiliate, Makilala Mining Company, Inc., to commence early development activities and update feasibility studies for the MCB Project. This financial backing underscores investor confidence in Celsius’s strategy and vision, positioning the company to advance its projects and promote sustainable mining practices.

More about Celsius Resources Ltd.

Celsius Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on copper-gold projects. The company is engaged in the development of its flagship Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines, along with other projects such as Sagay and Botilao. Celsius aims to transform the mining industry through sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

