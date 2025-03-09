Celsius Resources Announces Significant Securities Issuance

Celsius Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CLA) ) has issued an update.

Celsius Resources Limited announced a proposed issue of securities, including options and ordinary shares, set to be issued on March 19, 2025. The issuance involves a substantial number of securities, which could impact the company’s capital structure and provide additional funding for its operations, potentially strengthening its position in the resource sector.

More about Celsius Resources Ltd.

Celsius Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing copper-gold projects, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €17.03M

See more data about CLA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.