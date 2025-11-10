Celsius Holdings Announces $300 Million Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Celsius Holdings ( (CELH) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Celsius Holdings announced a $300 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. This move highlights the company’s strong financial position and cash generation capabilities, allowing it to repurchase shares when undervalued while continuing to invest in growth initiatives across its functional beverages portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (CELH) stock is a Hold with a $44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Celsius Holdings stock, see the CELH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CELH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CELH is a Neutral.

Celsius Holdings’ strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships are significant positives, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns. Effective management of leverage and cash flow will be crucial for sustaining growth.

To see Spark’s full report on CELH stock, click here.

More about Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a functional beverage company known for its energy drink brand CELSIUS, hydration brand CELSIUS HYDRATION, and health and wellness brand Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy. The company is a leader in the rapidly growing better-for-you functional beverage category.

Average Trading Volume: 6,111,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.71B

See more insights into CELH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue