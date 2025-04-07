Cellularline S.p.A. Announces Treasury Share Buy-Back

An announcement from Cellularline SpA ( (IT:CELL) ) is now available.

Cellularline S.p.A. announced the purchase of 21,868 ordinary treasury shares between 31 March 2025 and 4 April 2025, at an average price of Euro 2.48515, totaling Euro 54,345.32. This buy-back program, executed through Intesa Sanpaolo, is part of an authorization by the Shareholders’ Meeting, and as of now, Cellularline holds 4.21828% of its share capital in treasury shares. This move could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

More about Cellularline SpA

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Reggio Emilia in 1990, is a leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. The Group, with its various brands, is at the forefront of the multimedia device accessories industry, focusing on delivering high-performance products that offer ease of use and a unique user experience. Cellularline products are sold in over 60 countries, and the company employs 300 people.

YTD Price Performance: 5.60%

Average Trading Volume: 31,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €54.11M

See more insights into CELL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue