CellSource Announces Leadership Change to Drive Expansion

The latest update is out from CellSource Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4880) ).

CellSource Co., Ltd. announced a leadership change, with Masayuki Yamakawa, a co-founder and medical doctor, taking over as Representative Director and CEO from Takashi Sawada. This transition aims to leverage the company’s robust management structure for significant expansion in regenerative medicine and self-funded healthcare, marking a shift to a more proactive management approach.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4880) stock is a Buy with a Yen1600.00 price target.

More about CellSource Co., Ltd.

CellSource Co., Ltd. operates in the regenerative medicine and self-funded healthcare industry, focusing on expanding its corporate value through innovative medical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 61,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen14.58B

