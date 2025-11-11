Cello World Limited Releases Q2 Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cello World Limited ( (IN:CELLO) ) just unveiled an update.

Cello World Limited has released its investor presentation for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, in compliance with SEBI regulations. This presentation is intended to provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Cello World Limited

Cello World Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of household products. The company is known for its wide range of plastic products, including storage solutions, kitchenware, and office supplies, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 21,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 140.5B INR

