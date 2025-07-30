Celldex Therapeutics’ Promising Phase 2 Study on Barzolvolimab for Prurigo Nodularis

Celldex Therapeutics ((CLDX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Celldex Therapeutics is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Barzolvolimab (CDX-0159) in Patients With Prurigo Nodularis. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of barzolvolimab in adults suffering from prurigo nodularis, a chronic skin condition characterized by itchy nodules.

The intervention being tested is barzolvolimab, a biological treatment administered subcutaneously. The study involves two experimental groups receiving different dosages of barzolvolimab and a placebo group for comparison.

The study design is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on April 12, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The latest update was submitted on July 28, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study update could influence Celldex Therapeutics’ stock performance positively if results show significant efficacy and safety, boosting investor confidence. The competitive landscape in dermatological treatments could see shifts depending on the outcomes of this study.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

