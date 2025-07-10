Celgene’s SUCCESSOR-1 Study: A New Hope for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Celgene Corporation ((CELG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Celgene Corporation is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘SUCCESSOR-1’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a new drug combination, Mezigdomide (CC-92480), Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (MeziVd), compared to Pomalidomide, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (PVd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The study aims to provide a more effective treatment option for patients who have undergone 1 to 3 prior therapies and have been exposed to lenalidomide.

The interventions being tested include two drug combinations: MeziVd, which consists of Mezigdomide, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone, and PVd, which includes Pomalidomide, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone. These drugs are administered in specified doses on specific days to assess their impact on RRMM.

The study follows a randomized, parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This design allows researchers to directly compare the outcomes of the two drug combinations in a controlled environment.

The study began on September 20, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The most recent update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

This clinical trial update could influence Celgene’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in the oncology sector. Competitors in the multiple myeloma treatment space will be closely watching these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue