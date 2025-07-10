Celgene’s Promising Study on Multiple Myeloma Treatment: Key Updates for Investors

Celgene Corporation ((CELG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Celgene Corporation is conducting a Phase 3, open-label study titled ‘A Phase 3, Two-Stage, Randomized, Multicenter, Open-label Study Comparing Iberdomide, Daratumumab and Dexamethasone (IberDd) Versus Daratumumab, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (DVd) in Subjects With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)’. The study aims to compare the efficacy and safety of two treatment regimens for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, a significant area of unmet medical need.

The study tests two interventions: the experimental combination of iberdomide, daratumumab, and dexamethasone (IberDd), and the active comparator combination of daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd). These treatments are designed to manage and potentially improve outcomes for patients with RRMM.

This randomized, multicenter study uses a parallel intervention model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are allocated to different treatment arms to assess progression-free survival and other outcomes.

The study began on June 23, 2022, with an estimated completion date of July 7, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might impact clinical practice and market dynamics.

The update on this study could influence Celgene’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive oncology sector. Investors should monitor developments closely, given the potential implications for Celgene and its competitors.

The study remains active and not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

