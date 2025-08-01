Celgene’s Promising Phase 3 Study on Relapsed Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Celgene Corporation ((CELG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Celgene Corporation is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘SUCCESSOR-1’ to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a new drug combination, Mezigdomide, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (MEZIVd), compared to Pomalidomide, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone (PVd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The study aims to provide new treatment options for patients who have undergone 1 to 3 prior therapies and have been exposed to lenalidomide.

The study tests two drug combinations: MEZIVd, which includes the experimental drug Mezigdomide, and PVd, which includes Pomalidomide. Both combinations are designed to treat RRMM by targeting and disrupting cancer cell growth.

This randomized, open-label study employs a parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy. Participants are randomly assigned to one of the two treatment groups to compare outcomes.

The study began on September 20, 2022, with primary completion expected by July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide the study’s progress and inform stakeholders about when results might be available.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Celgene’s market position, potentially boosting its stock if MEZIVd proves more effective. Investors should monitor this study closely, as positive results could influence Celgene’s competitive standing in the oncology market.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

