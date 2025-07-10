Celgene’s Promising Phase 2 Study: Golcadomide and Rituximab for Follicular Lymphoma

Celgene Corporation ((CELG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Celgene Corporation is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2 Randomized, Open Label Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Golcadomide in Combination With Rituximab in Participants With Newly Diagnosed Advanced Stage Follicular Lymphoma. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of combining golcadomide with rituximab for treating newly diagnosed advanced stage follicular lymphoma, a significant step in improving therapeutic options for this condition.

The study tests two experimental interventions: Golcadomide combined with Rituximab at two different doses, alongside a control group receiving Rituximab with chemotherapy agents like Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine, Prednisone, or Bendamustine. Golcadomide, a novel drug, is intended to enhance the treatment efficacy of rituximab.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy. The open-label design allows all participants and researchers to know which treatment is being administered.

The study began on August 30, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 7, 2025. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

For investors, this study could significantly impact Celgene’s stock performance, especially if golcadomide proves effective. Success could position Celgene favorably against competitors in the oncology market, potentially boosting investor confidence and market share.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue