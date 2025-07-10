Celgene’s Phase 3B Study Completion: Potential Market Impact

Celgene Corporation ((CELG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Celgene Corporation recently completed a Phase 3B study titled ‘A Phase 3B Randomized Study of Lenalidomide (CC-5013) Plus Rituximab Maintenance Therapy Followed by Lenalidomide Single-Agent Maintenance Versus Rituximab Maintenance in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Follicular, Marginal Zone, or Mantle Cell Lymphoma.’ The study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of combining lenalidomide and rituximab in treating relapsed or refractory forms of certain lymphomas, with a focus on progression-free survival as the primary endpoint. This study is significant as it explores potential improvements in treatment for these challenging cancer types.

The study tested two interventions: lenalidomide, an immunomodulatory drug, and rituximab, a monoclonal antibody. The combination aimed to enhance treatment efficacy by leveraging both direct and immune-mediated mechanisms.

The study was designed as a randomized, open-label trial with a parallel intervention model. Participants were allocated to either a combination of lenalidomide and rituximab followed by lenalidomide alone, or rituximab alone, with the primary purpose being treatment.

Key dates for the study include its start in April 2014, primary completion in May 2025, and the last update in July 2025. These dates mark the progression from initiation to the latest data collection and analysis phases.

The completion of this study could impact Celgene’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in oncology. Investors may view this development as a potential growth opportunity, especially if the combination therapy proves superior to existing treatments. Competitors in the oncology sector will likely monitor these results closely.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

