Celgene’s New Alzheimer’s Treatment: A Promising Phase 2 Study Update

Celgene Corporation ((CELG)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Celgene Corporation is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Three-Arm, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Study Assessing the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Orally Administered BMS-986368, a FAAH/MAGL Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Agitation in Participants With Alzheimer’s Disease (BALANCE-AAD-1)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of BMS-986368, a promising new treatment for agitation in Alzheimer’s patients.

The intervention being tested is BMS-986368, a drug designed to inhibit FAAH/MAGL, which may help alleviate agitation symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model. It employs triple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary purpose of treatment.

The study began on June 9, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on August 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and current status.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Celgene’s stock performance and investor confidence, especially if the results are positive. It could also influence the competitive landscape in Alzheimer’s treatment, where innovation is highly sought after.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

