Celestica Appoints Chris Colpitts to Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Celestica ( (TSE:CLS) ) has provided an update.

On July 28, 2025, Celestica Inc. appointed Chris Colpitts to its Board of Directors, recognizing his extensive 20-year experience in technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Colpitts, who will join several key committees, is expected to contribute significantly to Celestica’s growth and innovation strategy, leveraging his background in investment banking and private equity.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CLS) stock is a Buy with a C$240.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Celestica stock, see the TSE:CLS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CLS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CLS is a Outperform.

Celestica’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. The technical analysis shows bullish momentum, although the high P/E ratio suggests the stock is priced for growth. Challenges in specific segments are acknowledged but are outweighed by overall positive performance and strategic planning.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CLS stock, click here.

More about Celestica

Celestica is a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions, partnering with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment sectors. The company offers global expertise and insight at every stage of product development, from design to full-scale production and after-market services, with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 813,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$27.38B

Learn more about CLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue