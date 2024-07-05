Celestial Asia Unveils Board and Committee Members

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings (DE:CE0) has released an update.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including executive and non-executive members, with KWAN Pak Hoo Bankee leading as the Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO. The company also detailed the membership of its three Board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with LEUNG Ka Kui Johnny notably holding multiple key positions.

