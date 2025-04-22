Celestial Asia Securities Proposes Bye-Law Amendments for Compliance

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings ( (HK:1049) ) just unveiled an update.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited has announced a proposal to amend its bye-laws to align with recent changes to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. These amendments will allow the company to hold treasury shares and facilitate electronic dissemination of corporate communications. The proposed changes are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting in June 2025.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1049. The company operates in the securities industry.

