Celestial Asia Securities Plans Convertible Bond Issuance

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings ( (HK:1049) ) has shared an announcement.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited has announced a special general meeting to be held on July 29, 2025, to approve a subscription agreement with Cash Guardian Limited. The agreement involves the issuance of convertible bonds worth HK$20 million, allowing conversion into shares at an initial price of HK$1.25 per share. This move is conditional upon the approval of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for listing and dealing in the conversion shares, and it aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and market presence.

More about Celestial Asia Securities Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 30,291

Current Market Cap: HK$90.41M

For an in-depth examination of 1049 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue