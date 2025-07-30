Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Renews Key Retail Tenancy Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings ( (HK:1049) ) has provided an update.

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited announced the acceptance and signing of a Renewal Offer Letter by its subsidiary, Pricerite Home Limited, for the renewal of a tenancy agreement with MegaBox Development Company Limited. The lease, valued at approximately HK$7.5 million, is for a nine-month term and will be used for the operation of a retail store. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement due to its financial implications. The renewal reflects strategic positioning in the retail market, ensuring continued presence in a key location, which could impact stakeholders by maintaining business operations and potentially influencing market perception.

More about Celestial Asia Securities Holdings

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited is primarily engaged in investment holding, with its group activities encompassing retail management, investment management services, and financial services. The retail management business includes the sale of furniture, household items, electrical appliances, food, and pet accessories through various chain stores in Hong Kong, such as Pricerite Home and Pricerite Pet.

Average Trading Volume: 60,806

Current Market Cap: HK$83.14M

See more insights into 1049 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue