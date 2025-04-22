Celebrus Technologies Adjusts Revenue Strategy Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The latest update is out from D4t4 Solutions ( (GB:CLBS) ).

Celebrus Technologies announced a trading update and accounting policy review for FY2025, highlighting a slowdown in customer decision-making due to geopolitical uncertainties. Despite expected lower revenues of $38.6 million, the company anticipates higher adjusted profits before tax at $8.7 million, driven by increased software revenues and cost management. The company is shifting its revenue recognition approach to a monthly basis, aligning with its strategic focus on Celebrus software and cloud services. This change aims to provide clearer investor insights and eliminate seasonal revenue patterns, although it may reduce non-Celebrus revenues in FY2026.

D4t4 Solutions demonstrates a strong financial foundation with robust revenue growth and cash flow efficiency, scoring highly in financial performance. However, technical indicators suggest caution with current bearish momentum. The valuation appears reasonable, balancing the growth potential with current market conditions. Overall, the stock presents a solid investment opportunity, especially if technical indicators improve.

Celebrus Technologies Plc, a global leader in data solutions, has been enhancing marketing effectiveness and fraud prevention across various industries for over 25 years. The company focuses on improving brand-consumer relationships through innovative digital identity management and data capture solutions. Celebrus operates in over 30 countries and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

