Ceigall India Limited Expands International Presence with New Subsidiaries

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Ceigall India Limited ( (IN:CEIGALL) ).

Ceigall India Limited has announced its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company has approved the unaudited financial results for both standalone and consolidated operations, which have been reviewed by its audit committee. Additionally, Ceigall India Limited has decided to expand its international presence by incorporating a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore and a step-down subsidiary in Dubai, UAE. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s global footprint and potentially improve its market positioning.

More about Ceigall India Limited

Average Trading Volume: 16,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 43.38B INR

Learn more about CEIGALL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue