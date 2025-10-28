Cedar Woods Properties Boosts FY26 Earnings Guidance Amid Record Presales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cedar Woods Properties Limited ( (AU:CWP) ) just unveiled an update.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited has announced an upgrade to its FY26 earnings guidance, expecting a 15% growth in NPAT, driven by record presales and strong sales momentum in a significantly undersupplied housing market. The company is well-positioned for future growth with a robust development pipeline, strong balance sheet, and supportive government policies, which are expected to sustain demand for its products.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CWP) stock is a Hold with a A$9.00 price target.

More about Cedar Woods Properties Limited

Cedar Woods Properties Limited is a property development company operating in the real estate industry, focusing on residential and commercial projects. It has a diverse portfolio of land estates, townhouses, apartments, and office units across Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria, and South Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 222,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$691M

