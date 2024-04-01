CE Brands Inc. Board Member Resigns

CE Brands, Inc. (TSE:CEBI) has released an update.

CE Brands Inc. has announced the immediate resignation of Stephen Smith from its Board of Directors and his role as Chairman of the Audit Committee due to personal reasons. Smith has been a part of the company’s Board since June 2021 and has been a key figure during a period of significant growth. The company is actively seeking a replacement for the vacated position, while the Audit Committee is temporarily led by Tyler Rice.

