CDSL Publishes Q3 Financial Results

Central Depository Services (India) Limited ( (IN:CDSL) ) just unveiled an update.

CDSL announced the publication of its consolidated and standalone audited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. The financial results were published in Financial Express and Loksatta, and are available on the company’s website. This disclosure complies with the SEBI Listing Regulations, indicating CDSL’s adherence to regulatory requirements and transparency with stakeholders.

More about Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) operates in the financial services industry, providing depository services in India. It handles securities in electronic form and facilitates transactions in shares and other securities.

YTD Price Performance: -17.05%

Average Trading Volume: 3,646,868

Current Market Cap: 313.6B INR

