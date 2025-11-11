CDN Maverick Capital Recovers Core and Secures Funding for Nottaway Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from CDN Maverick Capital ( (TSE:CDN) ) is now available.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. has recovered historical drill core from its Nottaway Zn-Ag-Pb-Au Project in northern Quebec, which allows the company to verify past results and explore new potential for lithium and other critical minerals. The company has raised $504,000 through warrant exercise, ensuring full funding for future exploration phases. This development positions Maverick strategically within the Greenstone Belt, known for both VMS and lithium-bearing systems, and provides a significant advantage in revisiting previous drilling with enhanced technical insights.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CDN is a Neutral.

CDN Maverick Capital’s overall stock score is weighed down by its financial performance, characterized by historical losses and cash flow challenges. While the technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. The positive corporate event involving AI-driven expansion offers some strategic growth potential but does not fully offset the financial concerns.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a project generator and critical minerals exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value assets using data-driven exploration strategies. The company is advancing a portfolio of lithium and battery metals projects across tier-one mining jurisdictions in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 22,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.34M

