CDL Hospitality Trusts Prices S$150 Million Perpetual Securities

CDL Hospitality Trusts ( (SG:J85) ) has issued an update.

CDL Hospitality Trusts has announced the pricing of S$150 million subordinated perpetual securities at a rate of 3.70% under its S$1.5 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. This strategic financial move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, providing flexibility and potentially impacting its financial stability and attractiveness to investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:J85) stock is a Buy with a S$1.00 price target.

More about CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts is a stapled group consisting of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and CDL Hospitality Business Trust, both established under the laws of the Republic of Singapore. The company operates in the real estate investment sector, focusing on hospitality-related assets, and is involved in managing and investing in a diversified portfolio of hotels and resorts.

YTD Price Performance: 1.23%

Average Trading Volume: 1,375,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$1.04B

