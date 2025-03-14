C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Projects Profit Turnaround for FY2024

An update from C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited ( (HK:0731) ) is now available.

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited announced a significant turnaround in its financial performance for FY2024, expecting a profit of HK$15 million to HK$20 million, compared to a loss of HK$136.3 million in FY2023. This improvement is attributed to a one-off gain from debt restructuring, increased government tax subsidies, and reduced production costs.

More about C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited

C&D Newin Paper & Pulp Corporation Limited operates in the paper and pulp industry, focusing on the production and distribution of paper products. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -7.92%

Average Trading Volume: 375,694

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$323.9M

Learn more about 0731 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com