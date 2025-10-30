C&D International Renews Key Business Framework Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. ( (HK:1908) ) has issued an update.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries have renewed their Business Framework Agreement with C&D Real Estate for a three-year term starting January 2026. This renewal involves continuing connected transactions that are subject to specific reporting and approval requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The agreement’s renewal is strategically significant as it maintains the company’s operational continuity and strengthens its market positioning through ongoing collaboration with its controlling shareholder, C&D Real Estate.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1908) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&D International Investment Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1908 Stock Forecast page.

More about C&D International Investment Group Ltd.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. operates within the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property management services, community value-added and synergy services, and value-added services for non-property owners. The company is involved in transactions with connected entities, indicating a focus on integrated real estate solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,346,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.25B

For an in-depth examination of 1908 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue