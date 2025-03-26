C&D International Announces Board Composition and Committee Assignments

The latest announcement is out from C&D International Investment Group Ltd. ( (HK:1908) ).

C&D International Investment Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each with designated members to oversee specific governance functions. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to structured governance and transparency, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

