CCU Reports Strong Q4 2024 Financial Results Amid Challenging Conditions

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA ( (CCU) ) just unveiled an update.

On February 25, 2025, CCU reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, showcasing a significant recovery from earlier challenges in the year. The company achieved a 65.2% increase in consolidated EBITDA, driven by strong performances across all operating segments, despite facing economic challenges in Argentina and Chile. The strategic initiatives under the ‘HérCCUles’ plan, including partnerships and expansions in the region, contributed to this positive turnaround. The results highlight CCU’s resilience and effective management strategies, positioning the company for continued growth and operational efficiency.

More about Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) is a prominent player in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. The company operates mainly in Chile and has expanded its footprint internationally, including partnerships in Argentina and Paraguay.

YTD Price Performance: 13.76%

Average Trading Volume: 170,626

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.42B

See more data about CCU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.