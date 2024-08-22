CCT Fortis Holdings Anticipates Increased Losses

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HK:0138) has released an update.

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning indicating an expected consolidated loss of HK$160 million to HK$176 million for the first half of 2024, which is a significant increase from the HK$99 million loss in the same period the previous year. This loss is primarily due to an estimated unrealised loss in their property portfolio and the absence of fair value gains from their investment collections. The company urges shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in its shares.

