Company Announcements

CCL Industries’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

CCL Industries’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Ccl Industries Inc. Cl. A (($TSE:CCL.A)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

In the latest earnings call, CCL Industries Inc. presented a largely positive outlook, highlighting significant increases in sales, net earnings, and shareholder returns. Despite these achievements, the company acknowledged challenges in specific segments and regions, including the impacts of start-up costs and prevailing market conditions.

Sales and Organic Growth Increase

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 surged by 9%, reaching $1.81 billion from $1.66 billion in the previous year, with organic growth contributing 6.8%. This impressive growth underscores the company’s ability to expand its market footprint effectively.

Significant Increase in Net Earnings

The company reported a substantial increase in net earnings, which reached $179.8 million in Q4 2024 compared to $38.8 million in Q4 2023. This leap was partly due to a prior goodwill impairment charge that had impacted the previous year’s results.

Strong Performance of Innovia Segment

The Innovia segment demonstrated robust performance, particularly in North America, with significant volume growth and profitability improvements. The segment capitalized on productivity gains and expanded its market share, particularly in the label sector.

Solid Free Cash Flow

CCL Industries reported a solid free cash flow from operations amounting to $606.5 million for the year 2024, up from $559.6 million in 2023. This increase reflects the company’s strong operational efficiency and financial health.

Increased Returns to Shareholders

In 2024, the company repurchased 2.6 million shares and increased the annual dividend by 9.4%, returning a total of $407 million to shareholders, illustrating its commitment to rewarding its investors.

Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company maintained a robust balance sheet with $829 million in cash and a leverage ratio of approximately 1.08x, demonstrating its strong financial position and liquidity.

Checkpoint Segment Challenges

The Checkpoint segment faced challenges due to an unfavorable mix and foreign exchange issues in Turkey, alongside a disappointing performance in Latin America, which negatively impacted its margins.

Mixed Regional Performance in CCL Segment

The CCL segment experienced a low single-digit decline in Europe, despite witnessing strong growth in other regions, highlighting regional disparities in performance.

Impact of Start-Up Costs

Start-up costs for new plants were identified as a factor that could potentially impact EBITDA by less than $10 million annually, emphasizing the financial considerations of expanding operations.

Difficult Comparisons in Apparel Segment

The apparel business within the Checkpoint segment faces challenging comparisons for the upcoming year, despite positive growth in RFID technology.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking forward, CCL Industries anticipates continued growth with a forecasted capital expenditure of $485 million for 2025, including investments in a new plant in Vietnam. Despite increasing net debt to $1.62 billion, the company remains confident in maintaining a strong balance sheet and robust liquidity. The company expects sustained growth in sales, operating income, and net income, reflecting its strategic focus on expansion and efficiency.

In conclusion, CCL Industries Inc.’s recent earnings call highlights a positive trajectory with significant financial gains and strategic advancements, despite facing certain regional and segment-specific challenges. Investors can be optimistic about the company’s direction, underpinned by strong financial health and forward-looking strategies.

1

