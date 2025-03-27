CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. Reports Increased Revenue but Sustained Losses in 2024

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. ( (HK:0145) ) just unveiled an update.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. reported its audited consolidated results for the year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a revenue increase to HK$51.9 million from HK$29.7 million in 2023. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a comprehensive loss of HK$16.6 million, up from HK$13.2 million the previous year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the energy sector. The company focuses on providing energy solutions and services, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

