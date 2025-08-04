CCIAM Future Energy Completes Share Placement to Boost Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. ( (HK:0145) ) has issued an announcement.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. announced the completion of a share placement, raising approximately HK$5.78 million to be used for general working capital. The funds will support the company’s operational expenses and expansion in the energy-saving sector, including its new EV charging service. This strategic move positions the company to capitalize on the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and infrastructure, enhancing its market presence and offering potential growth opportunities.

More about CCIAM Future Energy Ltd.

CCIAM Future Energy Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing primarily on energy-saving solutions and loan financing. The company provides energy solution services, heat-insulation services, and electric vehicle (EV) charging services, aiming to expand its offerings in response to growing environmental awareness and demand for sustainable solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -1.02%

Average Trading Volume: 1,396,192

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$39.47M

Find detailed analytics on 0145 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue