CCCC Announces Share Repurchase and Shareholding Increase Plans

The latest update is out from China Communications Construction Co ( (HK:1800) ).

China Communications Construction Company Limited has announced plans to repurchase a portion of its A shares and increase the shareholding of its H shares through its controlling shareholder, China Communications Construction Group. This strategic move, backed by a belief in China’s capital market and confidence in the company’s future growth, aims to enhance investor confidence and stabilize the company’s share price. The repurchase and shareholding increase plans involve substantial financial commitments and are expected to be implemented within 12 months, although they are subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

More about China Communications Construction Co

China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) is a major player in the construction industry, primarily focusing on infrastructure development. The company is known for its work in transportation infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and ports, and has a significant presence in the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 17,850

See more insights into 1800 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue