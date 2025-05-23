CCC Intelligent Solutions Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings ( (CCCS) ).

On May 22, 2025, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders, where 92.94% of voting shares were represented. During the meeting, stockholders elected Teri Williams as a Class I Director until 2028, approved executive compensation on an advisory basis, and ratified Deloitte as the independent public accounting firm for 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (CCCS) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings stock, see the CCCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CCCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CCCS is a Neutral.

CCCS’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes, highlighting revenue and EBITDA growth. However, technical indicators show a bearish trend, and the valuation appears high due to an extremely high P/E ratio. Macroeconomic uncertainties and declining claim volumes affect the outlook. Continued focus on growth and managing leverage will be crucial.

More about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. operates in the technology industry, providing software solutions primarily focused on the automotive and insurance sectors. The company offers products that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of claims processing and management.

Average Trading Volume: 9,029,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.8B

