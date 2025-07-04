C&C Group Plc Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) is now available.

C&C Group Plc announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 63,821 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme. This initiative, aimed at buying back shares worth up to €15 million by September 2025, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCR) stock is a Buy with a £1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&C Group Plc stock, see the GB:CCR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Neutral.

C&C Group Plc’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in terms of declining revenues and profitability. However, executive share purchases and a successful share buyback program indicate management confidence, which is a positive signal. The stock’s current valuation, with a high dividend yield, could provide some appeal despite negative technical indicators suggesting bearish momentum.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The company is known for its cider and beer products, catering to markets primarily in the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 858,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £603.4M

