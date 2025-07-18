C&C Group Plc Advances Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

C&C Group Plc has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 95,124 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, which aims to repurchase shares worth up to €15 million by September 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCR) stock is a Buy with a £1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&C Group Plc stock, see the GB:CCR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Outperform.

C&C Group Plc’s overall score is driven by strong corporate actions such as share buybacks, indicating management’s confidence in the company’s prospects. The technical indicators suggest positive momentum, although valuation appears stretched with a high P/E ratio. Financial performance shows improvements but highlights the need for enhanced profitability.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CCR stock, click here.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The company is known for its cider and beer products and has a significant market presence in the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 857,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £629.5M

Learn more about CCR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue