C&C Group Plc Advances Share Buyback Programme

The latest announcement is out from C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ).

C&C Group Plc announced the repurchase of 84,114 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, which aims to buy back shares worth up to €15 million by September 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting positively on its market positioning and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCR) stock is a Buy with a £1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&C Group Plc stock, see the GB:CCR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Outperform.

C&C Group Plc’s stock score is driven by strong corporate actions such as the share buyback program and positive technical indicators suggesting bullish momentum. However, valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and moderate financial performance with low profit margins temper the overall score.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The company is known for its range of cider and beer products and has a significant market presence in the UK and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 837,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £620.9M

