C&C Group Plc Advances Share Buyback Program

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
C&C Group Plc has repurchased 70,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback program worth up to €15 million, intended to be completed by January 2025. The shares were bought at a price range between 144.60p and 145.20p, with a volume weighted average price of 144.96p. This move is a strategic effort by the company to enhance shareholder value, as it continues to reduce the number of shares in circulation.
For further insights into GB:CCR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.