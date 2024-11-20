C&C Group Plc Advances Share Buyback Program

C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

C&C Group Plc has repurchased 70,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a buyback program worth up to €15 million, intended to be completed by January 2025. The shares were bought at a price range between 144.60p and 145.20p, with a volume weighted average price of 144.96p. This move is a strategic effort by the company to enhance shareholder value, as it continues to reduce the number of shares in circulation.

