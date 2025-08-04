C&C Group Initiates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) has issued an announcement.

C&C Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 136,687 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of a larger strategy to repurchase shares worth up to €15 million by September 2025, potentially enhancing shareholder value and adjusting the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCR) stock is a Buy with a £1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&C Group Plc stock, see the GB:CCR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Outperform.

C&C Group Plc shows a positive outlook primarily driven by strong technical indicators and a strategic share buyback program. Despite a high P/E ratio suggesting overvaluation, the dividend yield offers some compensation. Financial performance improvements in efficiency and cash flow management further support the stock’s potential.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CCR stock, click here.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company is known for its cider and beer products and has a significant presence in the UK and Irish markets.

Average Trading Volume: 861,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £643.9M

For a thorough assessment of CCR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue