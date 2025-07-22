C&C Group Executes Share Buyback as Part of Capital Optimization Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) has shared an update.

C&C Group Plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 62,835 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, which aims to repurchase shares up to a total value of €15 million by September 1, 2025. This strategic move is part of C&C’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a proactive approach in managing its financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CCR) stock is a Buy with a £1.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on C&C Group Plc stock, see the GB:CCR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Outperform.

C&C Group Plc’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, particularly the share buyback program, which enhances shareholder value. While financial performance shows improvement, the valuation remains a concern due to a high P/E ratio. Nevertheless, the dividend yield provides a supportive factor for investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CCR stock, click here.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group Plc operates in the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks. The company is known for its cider and beer brands and is primarily active in the UK and Ireland markets.

Average Trading Volume: 847,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £639.5M

For detailed information about CCR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue