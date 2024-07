C&C Group Plc (GB:CCR) has released an update.

Ralph Findlay, the Chair and CEO of C&C Group Plc, has purchased 44,151 ordinary shares at a price of £1.569 each, totaling £69,296.94. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on July 22, 2024. This financial move signals a strong managerial vote of confidence in the company’s stock.

