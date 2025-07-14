C&C Group Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

C&C Group Plc ( (GB:CCR) ) has shared an announcement.

C&C Group plc announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on 11 July 2025 were successfully passed. Notably, Resolution 8 regarding the disapplication of pre-emption rights received 79.50% support, prompting the Board to consult with shareholders to address any concerns, with a follow-up statement to be released within six months.

Spark’s Take on GB:CCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CCR is a Outperform.

C&C Group Plc’s stock score is driven by strong corporate actions such as the share buyback program and positive technical indicators suggesting bullish momentum. However, valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and moderate financial performance with low profit margins temper the overall score.

More about C&C Group Plc

C&C Group plc is an Irish incorporated company listed on the London Stock Exchange and part of the FTSE 250 index. Headquartered in Dublin, the company operates within the beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic drinks.

Average Trading Volume: 837,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £620.9M

